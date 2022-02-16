Craig O’Neile, 18, is being sought by officers following an assault which took place in June last year in Richmond Hill, say West Yorkshire Police.

O’Neile is also wanted for breach of probation.

A spokesperson said that despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing to the public for help.

Police have issued this image of Craig O’Neile, 18, who is being sought by officers following an assault which took place in June last year in Richmond Hill, Leeds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13210279752 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.