Have you seen this man? Police appeal over his whereabouts following serious assault in the city
Police in Leeds are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Leeds.
Craig O’Neile, 18, is being sought by officers following an assault which took place in June last year in Richmond Hill, say West Yorkshire Police.
O’Neile is also wanted for breach of probation.
A spokesperson said that despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him and are appealing to the public for help.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13210279752 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
