Harrogate fraudster wanted on recall to prison

A CONVICTED fraudster and thief from Harrogate is wanted on recall to prison.

North Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to trace 25-year-old Thomas Fallon, of Mayfield Grove, Harrogate.

He has been recalled to prison for breaching the terms of his licence by failing to attend appointments with the Probation Service.

Fallon has been recalled to prison previously for bad behaviour having been released early for various offences including fraud by false representation and thefts in Harrogate towards the end of 2015.

Police enquiries are ongoing in the Harrogate area as well as in Batley, West Yorkshire, where Fallon also has links.

Fallon is described as a 5ft 8in tall whiote man of medium build with short blond hair and brown eyes.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 1218016425.