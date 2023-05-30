Harehills: Two teenagers rushed to hospital after knife attack by 'masked males on a moped'
Police are now appealing for information about the attack, which happened on Compton Road in Harehills last night (Monday) between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.
The two males – aged 14 and 15 – were chased by the males before being attacked with a bladed weapon in a property’s garden.
Both were taken to hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old was discharged shortly afterwards following treatment to “superficial injuries”, while the 15-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk said: “Clearly this incident had the potential to have a much worse outcome and I would like to speak with anyone who saw what happened or who has any relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 referencing crime number 13230298446. Information can also be given online or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.