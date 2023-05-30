Police are now appealing for information about the attack, which happened on Compton Road in Harehills last night (Monday) between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.

The two males – aged 14 and 15 – were chased by the males before being attacked with a bladed weapon in a property’s garden.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old was discharged shortly afterwards following treatment to “superficial injuries”, while the 15-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A cordon was in place on Compton Road in Harehills following the attack on Monday

Detective Inspector Ryan Malyk said: “Clearly this incident had the potential to have a much worse outcome and I would like to speak with anyone who saw what happened or who has any relevant CCTV or mobile phone footage.”