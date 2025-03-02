Harehills-trouble arsonist who torched carpet told to expect jail
Robert Lockwood had initially denied wrongdoing, but during a hearing at Leeds Crown Court this week switched his plea to guilty.
He was told by Judge Tom Bayliss KC that he “must expect to go to prison”.
The 49-year-old set fire to a bicycle and the roll of carpet among other items as wide-scale trouble flared in Harehills in July last year.
He now will appear for sentencing on April 7.
Lockwood, of Brecon Rise, Gipton, had initially been told he would face trial on November 10 until his change of plea this week.
A second defendant, Catalin Tiuga, also accused of arson, will now take his place and face trial on that date after maintaining a not-guilty plea. In addition, he also denies violent disorder.
The 41-year-old, of Baywater Crescent, Harehills, says it is not him on footage torching items from that night.
The trouble on July 18 stemmed from an incident on Luxor Street at around 5pm as social workers attempted to take children into care over safeguarding issues.
It caused a scene and drew a 100-plus crowd, forcing the police to attend.
But the matter escalated, missiles were thrown towards the police and a police car was overturned.
The number of people swelled to more than 300 and a bus was later stopped and torched.
Dozens of people have since been arrested as part of the investigation. Many have already been jailed for taking part in the violence.