Harehills Road police incident: Man taken to hospital with hip injuries after violent street robbery in Leeds
A man has been taken to hospital with hip injuries following a street robbery in Leeds.
It happened on Harehills Road at about 3.15pm yesterday (Friday). Police were called to reports of a disturbance close to the junction with Ashton Place.
A man was taken to hospital with hip injuries, but has since been discharged. Police launched an investigation into the attack and they are now treating the incident as a robbery. The robbery is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team and enquiries remain ongoing.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.13pm yesterday (Friday) police were called to a disturbance in the Harehills Road area, close to Ashton Place. A man was taken to hospital with hip injuries and was later discharged.
"Following further enquiries the incident is now being treated as a robbery and is being investigated by Leeds District Crime Team. Enquiries remain ongoing.”