It happened on Harehills Road at about 3.15pm yesterday (Friday). Police were called to reports of a disturbance close to the junction with Ashton Place.

A man was taken to hospital with hip injuries, but has since been discharged. Police launched an investigation into the attack and they are now treating the incident as a robbery. The robbery is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team and enquiries remain ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 3.13pm yesterday (Friday) police were called to a disturbance in the Harehills Road area, close to Ashton Place. A man was taken to hospital with hip injuries and was later discharged.

The junction of Harehills Road and Ashton Road, Harehills, where the robbery took place (Photo: Google)