Harehills Road: Man accused of trying to rob Leeds post office van with axe tackled by brave locals
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At 10.57am today (Monday, October 21), police received a report of an attempted robbery targeting the driver of a post office van outside Elford Grove Post Office, in Harehills Road, Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The suspect was detained by members of the public until police officers arrived on the scene minutes later.
“The man has been taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of offensive weapon.”
The van driver was not injured and a scene has been put in place with enquiries ongoing.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team via 101 quoting crime reference 13240573201 or online via the 101LiveChat.