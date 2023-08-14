A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a fight involving knives broke out on a Leeds street.

Police were called to Harehills Road in Leeds on Sunday (August 13), following reports of two men fighting in the street with weapons.

West Yorkshire Police attended the scene and found a man with minor leg injuries inflicted with what is believed to have been a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Harehills Road on Sunday afternoon following reports of two men fighting in the street with weapons. Picture by Google

Officers have arrested two men aged 44 and 37 in connection with the incident. They remain in custody as of Monday (August 14).

Enquiries remain ongoing and police are urging anyone with information regarding the altercation to contact Leeds CID quoting reference 13230450583.