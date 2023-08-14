Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Harehills Road: Leeds man taken to hospital with leg injuries after reports of street fight involving weapons

A man has been taken to hospital after reports of a fight involving knives broke out on a Leeds street.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:34 BST

Police were called to Harehills Road in Leeds on Sunday (August 13), following reports of two men fighting in the street with weapons.

West Yorkshire Police attended the scene and found a man with minor leg injuries inflicted with what is believed to have been a knife. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police were called to Harehills Road on Sunday afternoon following reports of two men fighting in the street with weapons. Picture by GooglePolice were called to Harehills Road on Sunday afternoon following reports of two men fighting in the street with weapons. Picture by Google
Police were called to Harehills Road on Sunday afternoon following reports of two men fighting in the street with weapons. Picture by Google
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have arrested two men aged 44 and 37 in connection with the incident. They remain in custody as of Monday (August 14).

Enquiries remain ongoing and police are urging anyone with information regarding the altercation to contact Leeds CID quoting reference 13230450583.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:LeedsPoliceWest Yorkshire PoliceHospital