West Yorkshire Police confirmed officers had swooped on the address in Harehills shortly before 7am this morning (April 27). They discovered cannabis plants and growing equipment inside the property in Cowper Terrace. Officers also arrested one man on suspicion of producing cannabis.

A warrant had been issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act as part of Operation Bakegreen, an investigation into the production, cultivation and supply of drugs in the city. Sergeant Thomas Goringe, of the Gipton and Harehills Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are sending out a very clear message to criminals that drug production, cultivation and supply will not be tolerated in our local communities. West Yorkshire Police will continue to pursue those who choose to disregard the law and are involved in organised criminality which causes harm in the community.”