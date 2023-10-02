Harehills murder: First scene pictures as two men arrested after double murder inquiry launched in east Leeds
Officers received a report of a male having been stabbed in the vicinity of Hill Top Avenue, Harehills at around 11:06am on Saturday, September 30. Police attended and found a seriously injured male in Back Hill Top Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Another male was found in a nearby address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident. A scene remains in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these images from the scene...