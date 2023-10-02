Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double murder inquiry was launched in Leeds.

Officers received a report of a male having been stabbed in the vicinity of Hill Top Avenue, Harehills at around 11:06am on Saturday, September 30. Police attended and found a seriously injured male in Back Hill Top Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another male was found in a nearby address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident. A scene remains in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these images from the scene...

West Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm details surrounding the identity's of the two men killed, although confirmed that one is a 53-year-old who lived locally. The other is a 65-year-old man with enquiries ongoing to trace his family.