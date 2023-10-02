Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson

Harehills murder: First scene pictures as two men arrested after double murder inquiry launched in east Leeds

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double murder inquiry was launched in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Officers received a report of a male having been stabbed in the vicinity of Hill Top Avenue, Harehills at around 11:06am on Saturday, September 30. Police attended and found a seriously injured male in Back Hill Top Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Another male was found in a nearby address with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident. A scene remains in place in the area to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty captured these images from the scene...

West Yorkshire Police are still in attendance at the scene of a double murder investigation at Back Hill Top Avenue, Harehills.

1. Scene of the double murder investigation in Harehills

West Yorkshire Police are still in attendance at the scene of a double murder investigation at Back Hill Top Avenue, Harehills.

A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident.

2. Scene of the double murder investigation in Harehills

A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident. Photo: James Hardisty

West Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm details surrounding the identity’s of the two men killed, although confirmed that one is a 53-year-old who lived locally. The other is a 65-year-old man with enquiries ongoing to trace his family.

3. Scene of the double murder investigation in Harehills

West Yorkshire Police are yet to confirm details surrounding the identity’s of the two men killed, although confirmed that one is a 53-year-old who lived locally. The other is a 65-year-old man with enquiries ongoing to trace his family. Photo: James Hardisty

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation.

4. Scene of the double murder investigation in Harehills

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation. Photo: James Hardisty

