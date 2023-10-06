Harehills murder accused to stand trial next year over the death of his two neighbours

A Leeds man accused of murdering his neighbours will stand trial next year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Jean made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning following the deaths of Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills on Saturday morning.

The 46-year-old was not arraigned as a mental health report is to be prepared, although it was previously indicated he will be pleading not guilty to two counts of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial date has been set for March 18 and is expected to last eight days. He was remanded back into custody.

Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed died on Saturday after a incident on Hill Top Mount. (pics by WYP)

Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday where the two victims were found fatally wounded.

Mr Mirzada, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed, aged 65, died in hospital a short time later.