Harehills murder accused to stand trial next year over the death of his two neighbours
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Jean made his first appearance at Leeds Crown Court this morning following the deaths of Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills on Saturday morning.
The 46-year-old was not arraigned as a mental health report is to be prepared, although it was previously indicated he will be pleading not guilty to two counts of murder.
The trial date has been set for March 18 and is expected to last eight days. He was remanded back into custody.
Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday where the two victims were found fatally wounded.
Mr Mirzada, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed, aged 65, died in hospital a short time later.
Jean was arrested along with a 47-year-old man, but has since been released without charge.