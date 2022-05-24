Liam Johnson, 22, of Cowper Terrace, Harehills, had already pleaded guilty to one count of supplying heroin and two counts of supplying crack cocaine.

At a sentencing hearing this week, Leeds Crown Court heard that on both September 9 an undercover police officer bought two wraps of crack cocaine from Johnson. On September 21, an undercover officer bought wraps of both crack and heroin from Johnson. Both offences took place in Lincoln Green.

The hearing took place in Leeds Crown Court.

Johnson was arrested on March 6 this year, when he admitted to the crimes and said he had been dealing due to a drug problem of his own.

The court heard how dealers, wanting Johnson to repay his own debts built up from his own cannabis use, had intimidated him into selling crack and heroin. Johnson would make £100 a day - half of which would go towards paying off his cannabis debts.

An officer from the probation service told the court: "He fully accepts he sold drugs for about a year. He has a long standing dependence on cannabis.

"He accepts what he did was wrong but he was under duress."

The court was told that Johnson was currently living with his partner of seven years, whom he met when they were both in the care system as children.

The probation officer added: "He had not learned how to behave and make appropriate relationships."

The court heard Johnson was also employed at a warehouse and earned around £300 a week.

Sentencing Johnson, Recorder Anesh Pema, said: "You are a young man who has come through the care system and you have been left to fend for yourself in a way that should not have happened, and you have developed a drug habit.

"It is unfortunate you are in the position you are in.

"But this is a matter of drug dealing on a serious drug. It's those at the bottom who are caught most often, but without you and other footsoldiers, the drugs don't get sold."

He went on to sentence Johnson to 16 months in prison.