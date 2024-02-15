Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills: Man arrested after police launch murder enquiry into death of woman in Leeds

A man has been arrested after the death of a woman in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Feb 2024, 19:19 GMT
Police launched a murder enquiry soon after a woman's body was discovered at an address in Harehills on Monday (February 12).

In a statement released by West Yorkshire Police this evening (February 15), the force confirmed that a man has now been arrested.

Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in Harehills on February 12. Photo: National World.Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in Harehills on February 12. Photo: National World.
The statement said: "Police can now confirm an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman in Harehills, Leeds.  

"We would like to thank the public and the local media for their assistance with our appeal.  

"Officers are no longer looking for Warren Spence."

The statement added that the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is continuing enquiries.

