Police launched a murder enquiry soon after a woman's body was discovered at an address in Harehills on Monday (February 12).

In a statement released by West Yorkshire Police this evening (February 15), the force confirmed that a man has now been arrested.

Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered in Harehills on February 12. Photo: National World.

The statement said: "Police can now confirm an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a woman in Harehills, Leeds.

"We would like to thank the public and the local media for their assistance with our appeal.

"Officers are no longer looking for Warren Spence."