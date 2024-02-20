Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills: Man appears in court charged with murder of Leeds woman found dead at house

A man accused of murdering a woman in Leeds has appeared at Leeds Crown Court.
By James Connolly
Published 20th Feb 2024, 12:13 GMT
Warren Spence, 54, of no fixed address, is charged with the murder of Sam Varley, who was found dead at a house on Brown Hill Terrace on February 12.

Sam Varley was found dead at a house on Brown Hill Terrace, Armley, on February 12. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World.Sam Varley was found dead at a house on Brown Hill Terrace, Armley, on February 12. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/National World.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (February 20) via video link from HMP Leeds in Armley.

Spence spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, as he sat with his arms crossed for the duration of the short hearing.

A date was set for a plea hearing next month.

