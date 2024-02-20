Harehills: Man appears in court charged with murder of Leeds woman found dead at house
A man accused of murdering a woman in Leeds has appeared at Leeds Crown Court.
Warren Spence, 54, of no fixed address, is charged with the murder of Sam Varley, who was found dead at a house on Brown Hill Terrace on February 12.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court today (February 20) via video link from HMP Leeds in Armley.
Spence spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, as he sat with his arms crossed for the duration of the short hearing.
A date was set for a plea hearing next month.