Two males aged 16 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with a disturbance on Tuesday March 7 on Roundhay Road.

Armed officers were called at about 5.25pm to a report of males fighting with weapons.

No persons were present on police attendance but active enquiries have since been ongoing into what took place.

Armed officers were called to a report of males fighting with weapons. Picture: Google

The arrested males remain in custody.

Detective Inspector John Graham of Leeds District CID, said: “Such incidents clearly and rightly cause concern in our communities and I can promise residents substantial enquiries have been ongoing into what took place. Arrests have now been made and we are continuing our investigations and also continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.

