Harehills machete incident: Two teenagers arrested as armed police deployed to Leeds street fight
Police have made arrests and are continuing enquiries today following an affray incident in Leeds involving males with machetes.
Two males aged 16 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with a disturbance on Tuesday March 7 on Roundhay Road.
Armed officers were called at about 5.25pm to a report of males fighting with weapons.
No persons were present on police attendance but active enquiries have since been ongoing into what took place.
The arrested males remain in custody.
Detective Inspector John Graham of Leeds District CID, said: “Such incidents clearly and rightly cause concern in our communities and I can promise residents substantial enquiries have been ongoing into what took place. Arrests have now been made and we are continuing our investigations and also continuing to appeal for witnesses and information.
"Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility, quoting log 1388 of 7 March. Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online. “