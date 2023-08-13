Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Harehills: Live updates as large police cordon in place on Roundhay Road in Leeds

A large police cordon is in place this morning (Sunday) in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 13th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

A Leeds resident has been in touch to say that a large cordon is in place on Roundhay Road in Harehills near to Gathorne Terrace and that police blocked part of the road.

Images have been provided and West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

For the latest updates follow our live blog below.

Live as large police cordon in place in Harehills

Show new updates
10:20 BST

Pictures from the scene

The below pictures have been provided from the scene this morning:

10:04 BST

What we know

A large police cordon is in place this morning (Sunday) on Roundhay Road in Harehills, Leeds. The nature of the incident is not yet known but West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for a statement.

