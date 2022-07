The incident is said to have occurred at around 1.30am today (Friday, July 1) and resulted in cash and personal effects being taken.

No injuries were reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Leeds CID. Picture: Google.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact Leeds CID on 101 or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220355218.