Harehills: Four men charged as police raid houses across Leeds in ongoing drugs operation
Warrants were executed at four addresses yesterday (March 13), which resulted in the arrests of four men.
The arrests came as part of an investigation into cannabis production in Harehills, which also saw enquiries carried out further afield in Coventry.
The four men have now been charged with conspiracy to produce a controlled drug, and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (March 15).
- Mirel Neatu, 36, of Brackenwood Drive, Roundhay, Leeds
- Amrik Bhachu, 56, of The Drive, Alwoodley Leeds
- Marius Nedelcu, 39, of Signet Square, Coventry
- Seyan Debnath, 47, of Lupton Avenue, Harehills, Leeds
Yesterday’s operation was part of the force's ‘CommUnity Harehills’ project, an initiative that was launched in the area last year.