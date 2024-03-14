Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warrants were executed at four addresses yesterday (March 13), which resulted in the arrests of four men.

The arrests came as part of an investigation into cannabis production in Harehills, which also saw enquiries carried out further afield in Coventry.

Four men have been charged after police carried out drugs raids across Leeds as part of an investigation into cannabis production in Harehills. Photo: National World.

The four men have now been charged with conspiracy to produce a controlled drug, and acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property. They have been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (March 15).

The men are:

Mirel Neatu, 36, of Brackenwood Drive, Roundhay, Leeds

Amrik Bhachu, 56, of The Drive, Alwoodley Leeds

Marius Nedelcu, 39, of Signet Square, Coventry

Seyan Debnath, 47, of Lupton Avenue, Harehills, Leeds