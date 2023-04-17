On Thursday April 13, officers from Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team and Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act. They raided a property in Compton Road, Harehills, as part of ‘Operation Bakegreen’ – a West Yorkshire Police crackdown on cannabis farms.

Around 108 cannabis plants were seized during the ‘Operation Bakegreen’ deployment with a street value of £25,920 to £30,250. A man was caught at the property and arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug.

The suspect was charged and appeared in court on Friday April 14. He is being held in prison until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court.

The cannabis farm was uncovered in Compton Road, Harehills (Photo: WYP)

In a statement, the Leeds East NPT said: “As part of Operation Bakegreen, officers to date have executed several misuse of drugs warrants, arrested ten adult males and seized a significant quantity of drugs dismantling cannabis farms. Officers continue to work alongside the local community of Harehills and partner agencies to address the production and supply of drugs.