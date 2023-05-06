Harehills drug bust: Three men charged over 'illegal supply of drugs' in east Leeds police crackdown
Officers from Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested three adult males in Harehills for drugs offences.
As part of Operation Bakegreen, officers proactively deployed across the Harehills ward last weekend, resulting in the arrests.
On Friday, April 28, an adult male was arrested and charged for the supply of drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. The male was remanded to prison, pending their next court appearance.
The following day (Saturday, April 29), officers arrested an adult male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The male was released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Harehills and the investigation remains ongoing.
In addition, on Sunday, April 30 a third man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. The man was charged and subsequently remanded to prison, pending their next court appearance.
Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Teams would like to reassure communities, that action is and will be taken against those involved in the illegal supply of drugs, which cause harm in the communities we serve.
If you do have any information or concerns about organised crime activity, please contact West Yorkshire Police. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.