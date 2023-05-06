Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
12 minutes ago Full order of service for King Charles III’s coronation
12 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
13 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
14 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
15 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage

Harehills drug bust: Three men charged over 'illegal supply of drugs' in east Leeds police crackdown

Officers from Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested three adult males in Harehills for drugs offences.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th May 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th May 2023, 09:25 BST

As part of Operation Bakegreen, officers proactively deployed across the Harehills ward last weekend, resulting in the arrests.

On Friday, April 28, an adult male was arrested and charged for the supply of drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. The male was remanded to prison, pending their next court appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following day (Saturday, April 29), officers arrested an adult male on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. The male was released on police bail, with conditions not to enter Harehills and the investigation remains ongoing.

As part of Operation Bakegreen, officers proactively deployed across the Harehills ward last weekend. Picture: James HardistyAs part of Operation Bakegreen, officers proactively deployed across the Harehills ward last weekend. Picture: James Hardisty
As part of Operation Bakegreen, officers proactively deployed across the Harehills ward last weekend. Picture: James Hardisty

In addition, on Sunday, April 30 a third man was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. The man was charged and subsequently remanded to prison, pending their next court appearance.

Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Teams would like to reassure communities, that action is and will be taken against those involved in the illegal supply of drugs, which cause harm in the communities we serve.

If you do have any information or concerns about organised crime activity, please contact West Yorkshire Police. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.