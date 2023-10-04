Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills double-killing accused denies murdering his neighbours during first court appearance

Leeds double-killing accused Robert Jean has made his first appearance in court and has indicated not-guilty pleas to murdering his neighbours.
By Nick Frame
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
The 46-year-old has been charged with killing of Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills on Saturday morning.

Appearing before Leeds Magistrates’ Court, he was dressed in a grey tracksuit, was sporting a bandage on his hand, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his address.

Not-guilty pleas were formally entered and he was remanded into custody. He will make his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, October 6. A French interpreter will be required, the court heard.

Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed died on Saturday after a incident on Hill Top Mount. (pics by WYP)

Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday where the two victims were found fatally wounded.

Mr Mirzada, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed, aged 65, died in hospital a short time later.

Jean was arrested along with a 47-year-old man, but has since been released without charge.

A statement from the family of Abdullah Mirzada: “Abdullah has always worked since he came to the UK in 2002. He never had any ‘cross’ words with anyone. Abdullah was a gentle and kind man. If he ever got into a disagreement with another he would walk away. We just cannot get this right in our minds.”

A statement from the family of Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed: “Dad was a man of good character. He never got into trouble, so we cannot understand why this has happened. We cannot console ourselves.”