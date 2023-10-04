Harehills double-killing accused denies murdering his neighbours during first court appearance
The 46-year-old has been charged with killing of Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills on Saturday morning.
Appearing before Leeds Magistrates’ Court, he was dressed in a grey tracksuit, was sporting a bandage on his hand, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his address.
Not-guilty pleas were formally entered and he was remanded into custody. He will make his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, October 6. A French interpreter will be required, the court heard.
Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday where the two victims were found fatally wounded.
Mr Mirzada, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed, aged 65, died in hospital a short time later.
Jean was arrested along with a 47-year-old man, but has since been released without charge.
A statement from the family of Abdullah Mirzada: “Abdullah has always worked since he came to the UK in 2002. He never had any ‘cross’ words with anyone. Abdullah was a gentle and kind man. If he ever got into a disagreement with another he would walk away. We just cannot get this right in our minds.”
A statement from the family of Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed: “Dad was a man of good character. He never got into trouble, so we cannot understand why this has happened. We cannot console ourselves.”