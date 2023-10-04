Harehills double-killing accused denies murdering his neighbours during first court appearance

Leeds double-killing accused Robert Jean has made his first appearance in court and has indicated not-guilty pleas to murdering his neighbours.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 46-year-old has been charged with killing of Abdullah Mirzada and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed in Harehills on Saturday morning.

Appearing before Leeds Magistrates’ Court, he was dressed in a grey tracksuit, was sporting a bandage on his hand, and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and his address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not-guilty pleas were formally entered and he was remanded into custody. He will make his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, October 6. A French interpreter will be required, the court heard.

Abdullah Mirzada (left) and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed died on Saturday after a incident on Hill Top Mount. (pics by WYP)

Jean and the two victims both lived at Hill Top Mount, Harehills. The police were called to the street at around 11am on Saturday where the two victims were found fatally wounded.

Mr Mirzada, aged 53, was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr Mohammed, aged 65, died in hospital a short time later.

Jean was arrested along with a 47-year-old man, but has since been released without charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the family of Abdullah Mirzada: “Abdullah has always worked since he came to the UK in 2002. He never had any ‘cross’ words with anyone. Abdullah was a gentle and kind man. If he ever got into a disagreement with another he would walk away. We just cannot get this right in our minds.”