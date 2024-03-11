Harehills: Crime down in Leeds neighbourhood as police share details of operation resulting in 250 arrests
The reduction, reported over the last year in Harehills, comes after a strategy for targeting serious and organised crime.
It saw officers working with the council and other organisations as part of the 'CommUnity Harehills' project.
The results included a 59 per cent reduction in violent crime, a 46 per cent reduction in offences involving weapons, and 257 arrests.
Officers also searched 387 people, executed 59 warrants, and seized £8.2m worth of cannabis.
Meanwhile, convictions for multiple offences have been brought, including for possession of drugs with intent to supply, and cannabis production resulting in 39 years in prison.
There were 12 licence reviews with 8 licences being revoked from premises, and eight successful closure orders.
Leeds City Council’s private sector housing team has also served seven civil penalties on landlords for licencing offences.
The strategy is aimed at empowering the community so that the issues that affect people's daily lives set the priorities for action.
Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “In the last year we have made some significant steps in Harehills to disrupt organised criminality and reduce crime in the area.
“We hope that this shows our local communities the impact of the work of this initiative to date and reconfirms our commitment and dedication to reduce crime and make the communities feel safe.”
Chief Inspector Pete Hall, of Leeds District Police, said: “These results speak for themselves and are a direct reflection of the time and dedication our officers and partners have put into making the first year a success for our local communities.
“This is the starting point for us and we want to continue to disrupt and dismantle organised crime and anti-social behaviour that has plagued our communities.”
Councillor Debra Coupar, Deputy Leader and Executive Member for Resources, said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe and be safe in their homes and community. Alongside our Safer Leeds partners we remain focussed on tackling anti-social and criminal behaviour.
"Clear, Hold, Build is a vitally important initiative to make sure residents feel safe in their own neighbourhoods. I’ve seen the value and lasting impact of this approach which is due to support from local people and a sustained effort by the police, our council teams and other partners. We are determined to roll out this model so that other communities blighted by criminal activity will benefit.”
Councillor Salma Arif, said: "We were delighted with the number of attendees at the Harehills residents meeting which was arranged by Councillors alongside West Yorkshire Police and a number of Council officers.
"The meeting was an opportunity to talk about the success of the CommUnity Harehills Clear Hold Build initiative and the on-going work by partners to address concerns regarding organised crime, drug dealing and fly-tipping in the area. We will continue to update residents with progress in the coming months and do our best to ensure the Clear Hold Build initiative continues to make an impact in Harehills.”