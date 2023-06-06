Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Harehills convenience store and house raided by Leeds police as five men arrested over drugs offences

A convenience store and a house in the same area of Leeds were raided this morning (June 6) as part of an ongoing operation to tackle the supply of drugs.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST

West Yorkshire Police swooped on the store in Harehills and arrested three men. They recovered a quantity of Class A drugs at the shop, in Harehills Road.

The Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team also raided a house in Conway Mount, where two more men were arrested and a quantity of Class B drugs was recovered. The two warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act and came as part of Operation Bakegreen, an ongoing initiative targeting organised crime and the supply of drugs.

All five men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remain in custody. A spokesperson for the force said that the team would continue to target organised criminal groups in the area to protect communities from the harm their activities cause.

Two men were arrested in Conway Road as part of the operation. Picture: Google.Two men were arrested in Conway Road as part of the operation. Picture: Google.
