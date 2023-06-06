West Yorkshire Police swooped on the store in Harehills and arrested three men. They recovered a quantity of Class A drugs at the shop, in Harehills Road.

The Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team also raided a house in Conway Mount, where two more men were arrested and a quantity of Class B drugs was recovered. The two warrants were executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act and came as part of Operation Bakegreen, an ongoing initiative targeting organised crime and the supply of drugs.

All five men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and remain in custody. A spokesperson for the force said that the team would continue to target organised criminal groups in the area to protect communities from the harm their activities cause.