Harehills Lane: Man hit by car after fight breaks out at hand car wash in Leeds
Officers were called at 1.34pm this afternoon (Friday, January 24) to an incident at a hand car wash in Harehills Lane, Leeds.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Two members of staff had been fighting before one got in his car and drove away, colliding with the other man’s leg.
“The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not life threatening.”
The man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the incident and remains in custody.