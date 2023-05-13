The string of activity started on Tuesday, May 2, when officers from Leeds District Neighbourhood Impact Team (NIT) and East Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant at a house on Bayswater Road, Harehills

A cannabis farm was found inside the property and cannabis plants, a large amount of dried cannabis and a quantity of cash was seized. An adult male was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug, namely cannabis and the investigations remain ongoing.

After the arrest, officers from the NIT Team were “proactively deployed” across the Harehills area and arrested a further six men over drug dealing.

Numerous arrests were made in Harehills on May 2 and 3 over money laundering and drug dealing. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

The first came after a vehicle was stopped on Harehills Lane, Leeds and the driver (an adult male) was arrested for multiple offences and being concerned in the supply of drugs and money laundering offences.

Later further properties were searched under Section 18 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, resulting in the arrests of two men for being concerned in the production of cannabis. Officers seized a large sum of varied currency, along with equipment used to grow cannabis.

The next day (May 3), police were deployed across Harehills again “to disrupt the illegal supply of drugs and organised criminality”.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “During the deployments officers detained and subsequently arrested three adult males for possession with intent to supply Class B Drugs. A total of 77 bags of cannabis were seized, along with electronic devices and two pre rolled cigarettes suspected to be cannabis.”

Following the arrests, three adult males were released on police bail and one released under investigation. Another was released with no further action, but was subsequently deported, for immigration offences.

A sixth adult male was interviewed and charged for possession with intent to supply Class B and breach of bail, after previously being issued with bail conditions not to enter Harehills.