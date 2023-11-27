Police and partner agencies mounted a “co-ordinated attack on organised crime” in Harehills that saw arrests made and drugs seized.as part of an ongoing campaign of action to improve the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work was carried out as part of an ongoing campaign to improve the area called the ‘CommUnity Harehills’ project - an initiative based on the Home Office’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ tactic to improve areas blighted by organised crime.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds joined the operation to get insight into the initiative, which sees police and partner agencies clear an area of organised criminal activity, hold that location to prevent another group from filling the void, and build resilience so the area is less susceptible to criminal groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the operation, officers executed a drugs warrant where a large quantity of cannabis was recovered and two people were arrested.

Police shared a video displaying the work carried out in the Harehills area

Partnership work targeting vehicles travelling in the area also saw 45 vehicles inspected with more than £2,000 worth of fines issues for defects and other offences, and three vehicles seized.

Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We hope these operations will help to improve local people’s confidence and trust in the police and partner agencies as we continue to deliver a whole-system approach to improve the local community.”

The latest operation also saw a number of commercial premises inspected, resulting in a large quantity of illicit cigarettes and other products being seized. Over the last five months Trading Standards have assisted with seizing over £200,000 worth of illicit cigarettes along with a variety of other illicit material including vapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linda Davis, Trading Standards Manager, said: “Illicit tobacco products hook young people into tobacco experimentation and use because they are more affordable. Members of the public should recognise the adverse health, economic and social impacts of the illicit trade of tobacco products, including the linkages with human trafficking and organised crime.