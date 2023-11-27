Harehills: Arrests made and drugs seized during co-ordinated attack on organised crime in Leeds district
The work was carried out as part of an ongoing campaign to improve the area called the ‘CommUnity Harehills’ project - an initiative based on the Home Office’s ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ tactic to improve areas blighted by organised crime.
Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Dodds joined the operation to get insight into the initiative, which sees police and partner agencies clear an area of organised criminal activity, hold that location to prevent another group from filling the void, and build resilience so the area is less susceptible to criminal groups.
During the operation, officers executed a drugs warrant where a large quantity of cannabis was recovered and two people were arrested.
Partnership work targeting vehicles travelling in the area also saw 45 vehicles inspected with more than £2,000 worth of fines issues for defects and other offences, and three vehicles seized.
Inspector Alastair Nicholls, who heads the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We hope these operations will help to improve local people’s confidence and trust in the police and partner agencies as we continue to deliver a whole-system approach to improve the local community.”
The latest operation also saw a number of commercial premises inspected, resulting in a large quantity of illicit cigarettes and other products being seized. Over the last five months Trading Standards have assisted with seizing over £200,000 worth of illicit cigarettes along with a variety of other illicit material including vapes.
Linda Davis, Trading Standards Manager, said: “Illicit tobacco products hook young people into tobacco experimentation and use because they are more affordable. Members of the public should recognise the adverse health, economic and social impacts of the illicit trade of tobacco products, including the linkages with human trafficking and organised crime.
“We want to see health improvement in this county and with poor and disadvantageous communities and young people often the target of this cheap tobacco, it does not encourage people to quit. Offenders need to know that they will face consequences if they choose to deal in these illegal products.”