At 6.29pm yesterday (Thursday) police received reports of an ongoing robbery at Mirpur Jewellers, on Harehills Road in Harehills.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing to the public for information.

A spokesperson said: “The offenders had driven a Toyota RAV4 into the shopfront and entered the store armed with hammers.

Mirpur Jewellers in Harehills was broken into by armed robbers. Photo: Google

“They smashed display cabinets and stole various items before driving off in a dark-coloured Audi car, leaving the Toyota at the scene.

“Armed officers were deployed to the scene and searched the area, but the offenders were not located. No-one was injured.

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure the community.”