A predatory paedophile sent sex messages to four children online, but unfortunately for him all were decoy profiles looking to catch perverts.

Three were run by paedophile hunter groups and one by an undercover police officer that attracted the attention of Wayne Mahoney.

The 52-year-old admitted four counts of attempted sexual communications with a child at Leeds Crown Court.

West Yorkshire Police were contacted in June 2023 by hunter group, Child Online Safety Team, to say Mahoney had been in contact with a profile they had set up purporting to be a 13-year-old girl.

He had invited the girl to stay at his flat, outlined sexual acts he wanted to carry out and sent a picture of his penis.

Mahoney was in contact with four children - but they were all decoy profiles set up by hunter groups and police. | National World / PA

After just four days he declared his love for her and told her they were now “together”, prosecutor Victoria Barker said.

But after he was arrested, two other hunter groups came forward, along with the police officer, confirming that Mahoney had latched onto their profiles of underage girls.

He had told one it was “their little secret” and that he wanted sex. He told another he wanted to meet her.

Mahoney, of Wensleydale Crescent, Armley, has no previous convictions.

No mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not lock him up.

He told Mahoney he was “impressed by his attitude” towards his offending.

He said: “For many years there was no such issue, but your marriage broke down in 2021 and here you are. You were undoubtedly isolated.

“Fortunately for you, no children had been harmed or corrupted by what you were doing.”

He said he could send him to custody, but claimed he would not get the help needed.

Instead, he gave him an 18-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, and ordered him to complete 10 rehabilitation days and the 26-session Building Choices programme.

Mahoney was put on the sex offender register for 10 years and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to allow his internet use to be monitored.