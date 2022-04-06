Hapless Leeds thieves jailed for more than 13 years after police used DNA from dropped snood and balaclava

Police were called around shortly after 8am on September 13, 2021, to a report of a robbery at Haslingden News in Manchester Road, Haslingden.

Their investigation revealed that as the security guard entered the shop to fill the cash machine he was attacked by two people, one armed with a large piece of wood and one with a machete.

The robbers, who transpired to be Gordon Hopkins, 44, and Anthony Hughes, 38 escaped in a black Volkswagen Golf, having stolen three cash cassettes containing £80,000.

Gordon Hopkins (pictured on the left) and Anthony Hughes

Less than an hour later the Golf was spotted on the M62 and our colleagues from West Yorkshire Police stopped the vehicle in Sowerby Bridge.

Hughes, from Leeds, ran from the vehicle and across the live lanes of the M62, dropping his snood as he tried to escape.

Lancashire Police said: "We traced the snood back to 38-year-old Hughes via DNA analysis.

"Hopkins fled into a nearby garden and was seen by a witness stuffing items into a wheelie bin while wearing latex gloves.

"We linked a balaclava found in the wheelie bin back to Hopkins."

Recovered from the Golf was £80,000 cash and a cloned number plate used in the offence.

Hughes, of Coronation Parade, Leeds, and Hopkins of Spen Walk, Leeds, both pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

They appeared before Recorder Nicholas Clarke QC at Burnley Crown Court on Friday where they were both deemed to be dangerous offenders.

Both men were given custodial sentences of 13 years and eight months, with an extended licence period of three years and eight months.

DS Dave Bowler, of East CID, said: “Hopkins and Hughes are dangerous individuals who travelled from West Yorkshire armed with weapons and intent on committing a pre-planned robbery.

"Their reckless and selfish actions could have easily resulted in somebody being seriously injured or even killed.

“It was thanks to the dedication and hard work of my colleagues, both in Lancashire and West Yorkshire, that these two individuals are now starting significant custodial sentences. Even when they are released, the fact that they are on licence means they will continue to be monitored by the authorities.