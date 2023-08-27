'Hanoi-burglary' gang targeted Wakefield homes fitted with Euro locks to steal cars

A gang that broke into homes around the Pontefract area to steal the owner’s cars have been jailed for almost 13-and-a-half years.

David Poulson, Jordan Hiles and Jordan Haigh were involved in some or all of the eight burglaries, specifically targeting and snapping Euro locks fitted to the properties’ back doors to gain entry while the occupants slept upstairs.

They would then snatch the keys before driving off in the owners’ cars, including expensive Mercedes, a Jaguar, a Renault van, a Mini and a Hyundai. Many were later fitted with false plates. Leeds Crown Court heard that the break-ins took place in May and November 2020 in South Elmsall, Ackworth and East Hardwick.

But they caught after bank cards stolen in the raids were used at petrol stations, caught on CCTV.

Haigh (left) and Poulson were given the longest sentences for their part in the burglaries. (pics by WYP)

David Poulson and his wife Kimberley Poulson, of Marlborough Close, Barnsley, were arrested following the first break-in after a card was used at a service station in south Yorkshire by Kimberley.

But David Poulson continued to offend, and on November 5, 2020, three cars were stolen from outside an address on Darrington Road. One vehicle was again later caught on CCTV at a service station in Ackworth where another stolen bank card was used by Kimberley Poulson to buy food.

Another, a stolen Renault van, was later recovered parked outside the Poultons’ address.

Following further burglaries, Kimberley Poulson caught on CCTV using yet another stolen bank card in service stations to buy vodka and cigarettes.

David Poulson, 44, eventually admitted charges of conspiracy to burgle and handling stolen goods. Hiles, 25, of an unknown address, admitted conspiracy to burgle on the day his trial was due to begin. He admitted to being involved in just two of the break-ins in late November, which was accepted the Crown.

Haigh, 36, of Adwick Road, Mexborough, was found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to burgle. Kimberley Poulson, 47, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation.

For David Poulson, who has 28 previous convictions including burglaries and handling stolen goods, barrister Samuel Ponniah said his offending stems from his drug addition.

For Hiles, who has 15 convictions for burglaries and is already serving a five-year sentence for burglary, Jennifer Coldham said he has shown remorse and had “owned up to his part”. She said that drug use also was “at the heart of his offending”.

For Haigh, who has 29 previous convictions, Benjamin Bell conceded little could be said because he continues to deny the offences.

Finally, for Kimberley Poulson, a pre-sentence report suggested she was addicted to crack cocaine at the time but was no clean of the drug. She is also on methadone for her heroin addiction. She has 29 previous convictions for thefts and attempted burglaries.

Judge Simon Batiste told them: “Hanoi-style burglaries, where homes have been broken into to steal cars are always regarded by courts as a particularly serious type of burglary. They are always carried out by organised gangs.”