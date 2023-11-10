Hammer-wielding raider was part of 'terrifying' gang that burst into Leeds home demanding drugs

A hammer-wielding masked raider was part of a gang that smashed their way into a Leeds home and demanded drugs.

Liam Makin was jailed for more than six years for for the terrifying break-in at the home in Harehills on the night of September 1. Leeds Crown Court heard that CCTV picked up the gang arrive in a car on Darfield Place, and they were wearing dark clothes, hood and masks.

While Makin had the hammer, another male was carrying a knife. After smashing their way into the property they “demanded weed”, Judge Christopher Batty told the court. When the police arrived, Makin threw the hammer away and removed his mask before bizarrely claiming he “had been there all along” and was not with the others.

The 33-year-old later admitted a charge of aggravated burglary and was held on remand until his sentencing hearing this week. He has a lengthy criminal record, including burglaries.

Makin and a gang of masked raiders burst in to the house on Darfield Place in Harehills during terrifying robbery (pics by WYP / Google Maps)

Mitigating, Rebecca Young said: “He entered the home without any intention of using the hammer as a weapon, it was to gain entry to the premises. He accepts it was an extremely terrifying offence. He has a terrible record and accepts that, he is bitterly disappointed in himself.

"He was desperate for money and was asked to commit this offence with others. It’s a source of huge regret for him. He wants to make it clear it’s a mistake. He is now making the most of his time in custody.”

Judge Batty handed Makin six years and eight months’ jail and told him: “You have a significant record, you have been involved in crime since you were a youngster – robberies when you were very young, but burglary of dwellings has been your thing.

