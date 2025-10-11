Hammer-swinging steak shoplifter jailed for terrorising Leeds Aldi staff

A shoplifter pulled a hammer from his trousers after staff at Aldi tried to stop him from stealing steaks.

Michael Neely turned violent when confronted in the York Road shop, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Neely was jailed after admitting a charge of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He entered the store with his friend David Douglas just after 8pm on August 9, with both filling up a basket with meat and expensive steak.

Security staff became suspicious and alerted the manager, who approached the pair to quiz them.

Nelly (inset) pulled out a hammer when staff tried to stop him stealing from Aldi on York Road. | WYP / Google Maps

A scuffle broke out and 38-year-old Neely pulled the hammer from his waistband and wielded it before he and Douglas bolted for the exit.

The police were called and arrested the pair not far from the shop.

Neely, of Grange Avenue, Tadcaster, gave a no-comment interview.

Douglas, 53, of no fixed address, denied trying to steal. He later admitted a charge of theft.

Both defendants appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds, where they were being held on remand.

Douglas, who has 108 convictions for a staggering 385 offences, was given a two-month jail sentence.

No mitigation was offered after Judge Christopher Batty said it would mean he would be freed immediately owing to time already served.

Neely has 10 previous convictions for 16 offences. Mitigating on his behalf, Michael Greenhalgh said his early guilty pleas was his best point.

He said Neely was now drug-free and was making progress.

Judge Batty gave Neely a 27-month jail sentence.