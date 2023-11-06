Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hamm Strasse Bradford: Man arrested after 22-year-old woman killed in city centre crash

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 6th Nov 2023, 07:28 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 07:34 GMT
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the incident, which took place at about 4.37pm on Hamm Strasse near the junction with Manningham Lane in Bradford on Saturday, November 4.

It took place after a blue BMW 320D M sport was in collision with a 22-year-old female pedestrian. She suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she tragically passed away a short time later.

Road closures were put in place at the location and nearby while collision investigation work was conducted at the scene.

The crash took place at about 4.37pm on Hamm Strasse near the junction with Manningham Lane in Bradford on Saturday, November 4. Picture: GoogleThe crash took place at about 4.37pm on Hamm Strasse near the junction with Manningham Lane in Bradford on Saturday, November 4. Picture: Google
The male driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Mick Kilburn, of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision in which a young woman has tragically lost her life.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw or has footage of the collision, or the BMW just prior to it.”

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact MCET on 101, referencing log 1139 of November 4. Information can also be given online via the 101LiveChat.