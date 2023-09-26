Halton: Police launch investigation into racially-aggravated assault after woman injured in Leeds
A woman was taken to hospital on Monday evening after being injured in what police is treating as racially-aggravated assault.
West Yorkshire Police received a report at 7.08pm on Monday (September 25) of a woman having been assaulted by a man outside a parage of shops on Irwin Approach in Halton, Leeds.
The victim, aged 46, had according to police been approached by a man who smashed the wing mirror of her car before knocking her to the ground and repeatedly punching her.
The woman was taken to hospital for treatment of facial injuries and back pain and was later discharged.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are enquiring to identify the suspect, and the incident is being treated as a racially-aggravated assault due to comments reported to have been made by the suspect.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230534756 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.