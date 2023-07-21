On Saturday (June 15), officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) received a report that three people were driving around Halton Moor firing air weapons from the vehicle. Police launched an investigation and searched the area, following the reports of the vehicle’s movements.

They found the vehicle on Kendal Drive. Three people were detained and officers searched the vehicle, seizing three air weapons. The vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Leeds East NPT said: “On Saturday July 15, 2023, NPT officers received a report that three individuals had been driving around Halton Moor, firing air weapons from the vehicle.

Stock image of police in Halton Moor, Leeds, where three people have been detained after air weapons were fired around the neighbourhood (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)