Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Halton Moor Leeds: Police detain three people after air weapons fired around neighbourhood

Police have detained three people after air weapons were fired around a Leeds neighbourhood.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday (June 15), officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) received a report that three people were driving around Halton Moor firing air weapons from the vehicle. Police launched an investigation and searched the area, following the reports of the vehicle’s movements.

They found the vehicle on Kendal Drive. Three people were detained and officers searched the vehicle, seizing three air weapons. The vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued on Twitter, the Leeds East NPT said: “On Saturday July 15, 2023, NPT officers received a report that three individuals had been driving around Halton Moor, firing air weapons from the vehicle.

Stock image of police in Halton Moor, Leeds, where three people have been detained after air weapons were fired around the neighbourhood (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)Stock image of police in Halton Moor, Leeds, where three people have been detained after air weapons were fired around the neighbourhood (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)
Stock image of police in Halton Moor, Leeds, where three people have been detained after air weapons were fired around the neighbourhood (Photo by James Hardisty/National World)

"The officers conducted a full area search, whilst obtaining key intelligence in respect of the vehicle’s direction of travel and located the vehicle on Kendal Drive. Three individuals were subsequently detained, whilst officers searched the vehicle, locating and seizing three air weapons. The vehicle was also seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002. The investigation remains ongoing.”