Halton Moor Leeds: Police detain three people after air weapons fired around neighbourhood
On Saturday (June 15), officers from the Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) received a report that three people were driving around Halton Moor firing air weapons from the vehicle. Police launched an investigation and searched the area, following the reports of the vehicle’s movements.
They found the vehicle on Kendal Drive. Three people were detained and officers searched the vehicle, seizing three air weapons. The vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing.
In a statement issued on Twitter, the Leeds East NPT said: “On Saturday July 15, 2023, NPT officers received a report that three individuals had been driving around Halton Moor, firing air weapons from the vehicle.
"The officers conducted a full area search, whilst obtaining key intelligence in respect of the vehicle’s direction of travel and located the vehicle on Kendal Drive. Three individuals were subsequently detained, whilst officers searched the vehicle, locating and seizing three air weapons. The vehicle was also seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002. The investigation remains ongoing.”