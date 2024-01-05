Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Halton Moor incident: Two arrested as police carry out raid on property above Leeds fish and chip shop

Two arrests have been made after a police raid at a property in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 14:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The raid, reported to have been conducted by a police tactical unit, began around 8.30am this morning (Friday, January 5) and drew onlookers gathered by the commotion.

It was carried out on a property located above a local fish and chip shop, located on the corner of Halton Moor Avenue and Neville Road.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were carrying out a warrant, with two arrests made. Enquiries are ongoing.