The long-running investigation by Leeds District CID began in the wake of chaotic scenes in Halton Moor in November 2020 that started with damage being caused to a car and house. The trouble continued for two nights, with riot police being drafted in to bring the situation under control.

Community leaders moved to reassure the public that action would be taken in the days that followed, with council deputy leader Debra Coupar saying "the most robust response is taking place behind the scenes". She said: “Halton Moor is a really good community area and there are so many good law abiding citizens on that estate who have had to suffer from ridiculous behaviour by a small minority of individuals who have brought the area's name into disrepute.”

Now a total of 21 people – all male and mostly under 18 – are due to appear in court. The majority have been charged with violent disorder for their alleged role in the events that unfolded on Saturday November 7 and Sunday November 8 that year.

A police van in Halton Moor as officers patrolled the area around Kendal Drive in the days following the violent disorder. Picture: James Hardisty

On the Saturday evening, a large group of youths caused damage to a car and a house in Kendal Drive before missiles were thrown at officers and their vehicles. Public order units were deployed to the area to disperse groups of youths and maintained a visible presence to deter any further incidents.

Then on the Sunday evening, police vans were targeted with bricks and fireworks as a large crowd gathered around the junction of Rathmell Road and Ullswater Crescent. Public order units were again deployed to disperse those involved and to support fire crews as they dealt with further incidents. It included an arson attack on a person’s car in Kendal Drive and a garden fence in Rathmell Road being set on fire.

Detectives have been carrying out extensive enquiries since then to identify the suspects, including examining hours of footage from Leedswatch CCTV. It led to the arrests of 39 people, with officers from Leeds East Neighbourhood Policing Team this week serving 21 of those identified as suspects with court summonses.

The majority have been summonsed in relation to the offence of violent disorder, with others facing charges of burglary and arson. They are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on January 11 and 12 next year.

Officers were joined by members of Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team in issuing the summonses and a number of housing warning letters were also served.

Two men and a youth were previously charged in relation to the incidents and have been dealt with at court already. A 48-year-old man was fined after pleading guilty to affray, while a 27-year-old man was fined after admitting being drunk and disorderly in a public place, criminal damage and possession of cocaine.

A 14-year-old boy received a 12-month detention and training order with six months detention after being convicted of violent disorder and criminal damage.