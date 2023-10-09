Halesworth Crescent Bradford: Teenage boy seriously injured in hospital after machete attack
An 18-year-old boy has been left seriously injured in hospital after a machete attack in West Yorkshire.
Police were called at around 7.41pm yesterday evening (Sunday, October 8) by the ambulance service to reports that a man had suffered injuries to his hand and face by a bladed weapon at a property on Halesworth Crescent, Bradford.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The 18-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries. A scene is on whilst enquiries remain ongoing.”
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the online 101LiveChat facility quoting log 1745 of October 8.