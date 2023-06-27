The 17-year-old was part of a gang who “ambushed” the youngster on Halton Moor Road, with the defendant pulling out the real-looking imitation pistol and waving it in the victim’s face.

The boy was forced to hand over an expensive Louis Vuitton bag, along with his mobile phone and bank card, Leeds Crown Court heard.

It happened on the evening of November 17 last year and the defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, denied any involvement. He was later found guilty after a trial of robbery and possession of a firearm.

The teenager was carrying an imitation pistol similar to this when he robbed a vulnerable boy.

Prosecuting, Austin Newman said that gun-toting teenager has previous convictions including possessing a bladed article in public, robbery and drug dealing in cocaine and heroin. He was on a youth rehabilitation order (YRO) at the time of the latest robbery, and a conditional discharge for the drugs.

In mitigation, Caroline Abraham said the defendant had been on remand and had been “engaging with professionals”. She said he suffered with ADHD and was self medicating with cannabis. She added that he himself had been targeted by older males who threatened to put his windows through.

The judge, Recorder David Gordon told him: “You were convicted of very serious offences. This boy was so frightened he was forced to hand over his valuable property, including a very expensive Louis Vuitton bag. The played a leading role in this.

"You have never admitted your guilt and continue to deny you were involved. If you were an adult, I would have no hesitation in passing a sentence of years.”

However, Recorder Gordon conceded that the teenager had been locked up since his arrest in November, the equivalent to a 14-month sentence, given that most defendants are released at the half-way point.

Instead, he gave him a three-year YRO with supervision, a six-month electronically-tagged curfew order, and 180 days of extended activity requirements.

He said that if he gave him a custodial sentence he would have “little support”, adding: “You would fall into bad company and criminal activities again and we would see you here again at court.

