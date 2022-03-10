Police have sealed off an area of woodland behind Clayton Court flats, West Park, after they received reports that a gun had been found 6.50pm on Wednesday.

Officers seized what they believe is a modified blank-firing pistol as well as ammunition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clayton Court flats, West Park (Photo: Google)

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.50pm yesterday, police were called to a report of a firearm having been found in woods behind Clayton Court flats in West Park, Leeds.

"Officers attended and recovered what appeared to be a modified blank-firing pistol and ammunition.

"A scene is in place in the woods to undergo searches, and enquiries are ongoing."