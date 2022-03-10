Clayton Court flats incident: Police seal off Leeds woods after gun and ammunition found
A gun and ammunition have been discovered in woods in Leeds.
Police have sealed off an area of woodland behind Clayton Court flats, West Park, after they received reports that a gun had been found 6.50pm on Wednesday.
Officers seized what they believe is a modified blank-firing pistol as well as ammunition.
An investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 6.50pm yesterday, police were called to a report of a firearm having been found in woods behind Clayton Court flats in West Park, Leeds.
"Officers attended and recovered what appeared to be a modified blank-firing pistol and ammunition.
"A scene is in place in the woods to undergo searches, and enquiries are ongoing."
