The victim, who is in his twenties, is believed to have suffered the injury as he was walking on The Green in Guiseley at about 3am on Sunday September 5.

Detective Constable James Taylor said: “We know the victim had been drinking in a bar close to where the incident occurred and that there were people hanging around outside at the time he left the premises – around 2.45am.

The man was walking towards the car park at Aireborough Leisure Centre when he was attacked. Picture: Google

“We also know that some people appeared to follow the victim as he walked towards Aireborough Leisure Centre car park, and that a conversation was later heard between a male and female, suggesting that they may have had some involvement in this incident.

“This young man is likely to lose sight in one of his eyes as a result of this attack, so it is vital that we find those responsible.”

Anyone with information that will assist the investigation can report it to Leeds District Crime Team on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website. The crime reference is 13210451021.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.