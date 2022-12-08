The 16-year-old attended a police station voluntarily for questioning as part of an ongoing probe - launched when a video appeared to show a football fan swap the bottle in the goal of Warrington Town shot stopper Tony Thompson, 28, last month.

A fan is seen in the viral clip leaping over the advertising boards to swap a sports drink in Thompson's goal with an identical bottle, with a caption claiming the bottle had been urinated in. The incident occurred during Warrington's fiery FA Trophy defeat at home to Leeds club Guiseley on November 19 that saw Thompson sent off after he squirted his bottle towards a group of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Cheshire Police said: "A 16-year-old boy from Leeds has voluntarily attended a police station for questioning. Enquiries in relation to the incident remain ongoing."

The incident occurred during Warrington's fiery FA Trophy defeat at home to Leeds club Guiseley

Guiseley, who play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, said the fan in the video was identified by club officials and is banned from all home and away matches.

Thompson tweeted after the match: "Today I fell out of love with the GAME! I’ve been called many names but for someone to piss in my bottle, for me to drink it and then to be told I wasn’t allowed to react because I’m a player is outrageous. That person has put me my family’s health at risk and knocked me sick."

Advertisement Hide Ad