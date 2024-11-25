Guest used master key to burgle Leeds hotel room
Christopher Dunn was staying at The Village Hotel, Headingley, when he “somehow” got hold of a digital key card that could open all rooms.
The 26-year-old scaffolder was caught on CCTV letting himself into a room on November 4, 2022, and taking a laptop and car keys belonging to another guest.
The keys were later found in the hotel car park. Dunn was seen trying various doors before he got into the victim’s room.
Leeds Crown Court heard that the victim had been out for tea before returning to his room later at night, then alerting staff and calling police.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
A pre-sentence report by probation found that Dunn, of Potternewton Lane, Chapel Allerton, had been staying at the hotel due to flood damage to his council property.
No mitigation was offered by his barrister after Judge Christopher Batty said he would not lock Dunn up.
Instead, he gave him a 12-month community order with 175 hours of unpaid work and 10 rehabilitation days.