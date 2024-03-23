Grove Lane Headingley: Machete found at scene of 'verbal altercation' in Leeds as man arrested

A man has been arrested after police found a machete at the scene of a "verbal altercation" in Leeds.
James Connolly
James Connolly
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
Officers were told that those involved in the altercation, on Grove Lane in Headingley, may have been armed with weapons.

Police were called to the scene of a "verbal altercation" on Grove Lane, Headingley, where a machete was later recovered on March 21. Photo: Google.

It was reported shortly after 4pm on Thursday afternoon (March 21). West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a machete was recovered at the scene.

A vehicle was stopped a short time later on Harehills Lane and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

There have not been reports of any injuries as a result of the incident. A scene was set up on Grove Lane, but this has now been removed.

