Officers were told that those involved in the altercation, on Grove Lane in Headingley, may have been armed with weapons.

Police were called to the scene of a "verbal altercation" on Grove Lane, Headingley, where a machete was later recovered on March 21. Photo: Google.

It was reported shortly after 4pm on Thursday afternoon (March 21). West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a machete was recovered at the scene.

A vehicle was stopped a short time later on Harehills Lane and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.