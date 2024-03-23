Grove Lane Headingley: Machete found at scene of 'verbal altercation' in Leeds as man arrested
Officers were told that those involved in the altercation, on Grove Lane in Headingley, may have been armed with weapons.
It was reported shortly after 4pm on Thursday afternoon (March 21). West Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a machete was recovered at the scene.
A vehicle was stopped a short time later on Harehills Lane and a 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.
He has since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
There have not been reports of any injuries as a result of the incident. A scene was set up on Grove Lane, but this has now been removed.