Greenwood Court Agbrigg: Woman charged over fatal stabbing of man in Wakefield
Ryan Ellwood was found injured at a property in Agbrigg when police were called to Greenwood Court on Tuesday (August 29) night.
He was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination found that he died of a single stab wound.
A murder investigation was subsequently launched by West Yorkshire Police. They announced today (September 2) that Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder.
She was remanded in custody on Friday and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.
Anyone with any information that could assist police in their continued enquiries is asked to contact DCI Phil Hughes at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or online at via the force’s Live Chat website, quoting reference 13230481676.