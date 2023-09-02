A woman is due to appear in court today after being charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man in Wakefield.

Ryan Ellwood was found injured at a property in Agbrigg when police were called to Greenwood Court on Tuesday (August 29) night.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination found that he died of a single stab wound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by West Yorkshire Police. They announced today (September 2) that Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, was found to have died from a single stab wound.

She was remanded in custody on Friday and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.