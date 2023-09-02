Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Greenwood Court Agbrigg: Woman charged over fatal stabbing of man in Wakefield

A woman is due to appear in court today after being charged with the murder of a 42-year-old man in Wakefield.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 11:56 BST

Ryan Ellwood was found injured at a property in Agbrigg when police were called to Greenwood Court on Tuesday (August 29) night.

He was pronounced dead a short time later and a post-mortem examination found that he died of a single stab wound.

A murder investigation was subsequently launched by West Yorkshire Police. They announced today (September 2) that Lisa Ellwood, 40, of Greenwood Court, Wakefield, has been charged with murder.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, was found to have died from a single stab wound.Ryan Ellwood, 42, was found to have died from a single stab wound.
She was remanded in custody on Friday and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Anyone with any information that could assist police in their continued enquiries is asked to contact DCI Phil Hughes at the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or online at via the force’s Live Chat website, quoting reference 13230481676.