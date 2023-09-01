Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Greenwood Court Agbrigg: Man fatally stabbed in Wakefield named by police as murder investigation continues

A 42-year-old man has been named by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Wakefield.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:06 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:06 BST

Police were called to an incident in Agbrigg on Tuesday (August 29) shortly after 11pm, following reports of an injured man in a property in Greenwood Court.

The man, who was pronounced dead a short time later, has been named as Ryan Ellwood.

A murder investigation was launched following his death. A post-mortem examination has found that he died of a single stab wound.

Ryan Ellwood, 42, has been named by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Agbrigg, Wakefield, on August 29.Ryan Ellwood, 42, has been named by police as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Agbrigg, Wakefield, on August 29.
A 39-year-old woman who has been arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We have specialist officers supporting Ryan Ellwood’s family as they try to come to terms with his tragic, untimely death. I would ask that people respect their privacy at this time.

“We have previously asked anyone with information about this incident to make contact with the investigation team. I would now ask anyone who knew Ryan and has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries to please report it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team online via 101 Live Chat or call 101, quoting reference 13230481676.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.