Detectives from Wakefield District CID are investigating the attack, which happened in the early hours of Sunday December 16 last year, and want to speak to any witnesses.

They are searching for a woman who spoke to the victim in the Castleford Sports and Social Club before the assault took place.

Police continue to investigate after a woman was raped on Greaves Street in Castleford in December last year. Picture by Google

Officers were called to the street at 1.31am after receiving reports on the incident, and a 28-year-old man was arrested and remains on police bail pending ongoing investigations.

West Yorkshire Police believe the victim spoke with a woman who is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old. She was wearing a red skirt, black jacket and black boots with long dark hair at the time.

Detective Inspector Sarah Degnan, of Wakefield District CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this serious incident and the victim has been supported by specially trained officers.

“We know the victim had been in the club on Powell Street before the attack, and that she spoke with another lady there just prior to leaving,

“It is really important we speak with this woman as a potential witness, and I would ask her or anyone else who can assist our enquiries to contact us.

“This lady or anyone else who was in Castleford Sports and Social Club on the evening of the 15 December into the early hours of 16 December can contact West Yorkshire Police via our livechat facility on the website, or by calling 101 and quoting reference 13230692472.