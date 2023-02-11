The 23-year-old died in the east coast resort of Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (February 8) and three arrests have since been made by two police forces. The two men in Leeds, aged 21 and 43, were arrested last night (February 10). The 21-year-old was detained on suspicion of murder, meanwhile the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Both were held in custody at Leeds and Wakefield overnight before being brought back to Norfolk, where they will be questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. A third arrest was made today (February 11), when Norfolk Police arrested a 21-year-old man from Loddon, south-east of Norwich, on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been taken to the same centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack took place on St Peters Road in Great Yarmouth at around 12:40pm on Wednesday. The 23-year-old man was found collapsed on nearby Wellington Road and died at the scene due to his injuries. A Home Office post-mortem examination established the cause of death to be a single stab wound to the chest and all cordons have now been lifted. His family is receiving support from specially trained officers, and police patrols of the area will continue over the weekend to reassure the public. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting incident number 176 of February 8.