A teenage boy was pinned against a wall and attacked in Leeds city centre, before having his phone and bag snatched.

The assault, that happened yesterday afternoon (February 14) on Great George Street, left the 16-year-old victim with facial injuries.

Police want to find the man in these CCTV images after a teenage boy was pinned against a wall and attacked in Leeds city centre, before having his phone and bag snatched on February 14. | West Yorkshire Police

Now, police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to find.

The force said that the suspect made off towards the outdoor market with the boy’s phone and bag following the incident at around 2.40pm.

Those who may recognise the man in the pictures, or who has any information about the robbery, should call 101 quoting crime number 13250087736.

Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.