Great George Street: Boy injured in Leeds city centre robbery after being pinned against wall and attacked
The assault, that happened yesterday afternoon (February 14) on Great George Street, left the 16-year-old victim with facial injuries.
The force said that the suspect made off towards the outdoor market with the boy’s phone and bag following the incident at around 2.40pm.
Those who may recognise the man in the pictures, or who has any information about the robbery, should call 101 quoting crime number 13250087736.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.