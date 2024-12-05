Grandad who wanted to rape six-year-old girl tried to arrange meeting at Wakefield Spar car park
Vile Stephen Parker wanted the child to wear a “sexy outfit” and brought gifts including sweets and chocolate.
The perverted 60-year-old was actually talking to an undercover police officer and he was arrested at a pre-arranged meeting point - the car park of a Spar shop in Wakefield.
Leeds Crown Court heard that the paedophile’s mobile and other internet devices were seized which showed he had spent more than a decade downloading thousands of child-abuse images.
Prosecutor Brian Russell said that Parker, of Baslow Crescent, Barnsley, first made contact with the decoy profile on August 28, and when the woman said she had a six-year-old daughter, he replied: “What a beautiful age.”
He told her he was “into kiddy porn”, and preferred children aged five, six and seven. He spoke about having the girl sit on his knee to gain her trust, and having sex with the girl’s mother in front of the youngster to “coax” her into joining them.
He went into details about the vile acts he wanted to carry out on the child, including discussing what he wanted her to wear and gifts to bring her.
Having arranged a meeting at the convenience store car park at Potovens Lane, Outwood, he turned up at around 6.30pm on September 23.
Parker was on the phone to the decoy woman when officers swooped to arrest him.
They seized his mobile phone and searched his home. They found more than 800 Category A pictures and videos - the most serious containing children being raped.
They also found more than 600 Category B, and more than 3,000 Category C images and videos.
Appearing in court via video link from prison, where he has been held on remand since his arrest, he admitted arranging or facilitating the rape of a child, and three counts of possessing indecent images.
He has no previous convictions. Mitigating, Anastasis Tasou said: “He now accepts what he faces, a substantial and significant custodial sentence.
“He has never appeared before the courts before, and in all other respects, he has led a perfectly normal and law-abiding life.”
Judge Ray Singh told Parker: “These are despicable messages that you fully intended to act out.
“You became so confident in your grooming behaviour you felt comfortable enough to provide your mobile number.”
He jailed Parker for seven years, and told him he must remain on the sex offender register and be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.