Graffiti yob hunted after daubings left on Wakefield Cathedral

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2024, 11:23 GMT
Police are calling for the public’s help to find a male after graffiti was left daubed across Wakefield Cathedral.

The man was caught on CCTV in the city centre. The incident took place between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Wednesday, August 7.

He targeted the 14th century church on Northgate before walking away.

This suspect caught briefly on CCTV is thought to be responsible for graffiti daubed on Wakefield Cathedral. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)This suspect caught briefly on CCTV is thought to be responsible for graffiti daubed on Wakefield Cathedral. (pics by WYP / Google Maps)
This suspect caught briefly on CCTV is thought to be responsible for graffiti daubed on Wakefield Cathedral. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

The police said: “Officers realise he is masked but believe it is important to issue his image to see if anyone might recognise his clothing or have any information.”

Anyone who can assist police in identifying the male is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or online at the LiveChat.  

